Suspect bragged about shooting on social media days after Prince Holland’s murder, JSO says

Jacksonville police are saying that Prince Holland’s accused killer went on social media days after his death to talk about the shooting.

According to a less redacted version of the arrest warrant, the accused shooter, Marcel Johnson, discussed the shooting online just two days after the murder of 13-year-old Prince. Johnson was live on his personal Instagram page, holding a semi-automatic gun while talking about a man fighting for his life in the hospital.

During the live stream, someone in the chat section said to Johnson, “Innocents get no points.”

JSO believes that comment was likely referring to Prince.

The report and arrest warrant also revealed cell phone geolocation data that showed Johnson in the area of the murder before and after it happened, but there was no cellular activity at the actual time of the shooting.

Action News Jax’s law and safety expert Dale Carson, a criminal defense attorney with years of experience in the FBI and law enforcement, spoke on this careless nature when it comes to gang violence.

“It is [the] ultimate resolution to a problem, and these young men are not fully acquainted with [the] potential consequences of these actions,” said Carson.

The report also said that Johnson originally denied his involvement to police, and it does mention that he spoke about a co-suspect. It should be noted that police have not announced any other arrests linked to Holland’s death.

