Suspect breaks window, punches victim in face before high-speed chase in Kansas City

A suspect in an aggravated domestic violence assault led police on a chase that reached speeds of 120 mph in Kansas City’s Northland Monday evening, police said.

Police responded to the assault about 7:15 p.m. Monday near Interstate 435 and North Woodland Avenue, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

The victim told police that the suspect rammed her vehicle off the road with his truck. After both vehicles stopped, the suspect who was holding a gun then approached the victim’s vehicle, broke her window and punched the her in the face before leaving, Drake said.

About an hour later, Clay County Sheriff deputies spotted the suspect’s vehicle at Missouri 152 and U.S. 169 highways and began a chase, assisted by the Missouri Highway Patrol and a KCPD helicopter.

As the chase unfolded, the suspect reached 120 mph at times and drove the wrong way on highways.

“You guys remember he committed a crime with a gun,” officers were advised, according to an archive of radio traffic from broadcastify.com.

Dispatchers were also notified that the suspect allegedly said he wanted to die by suicide by cop., according to radio traffic.

The chase ended when the suspect lost control of his vehicle and crashed near Interstate 435 and Shoal Creek Parkway. He was arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The incident remains under investigation and the suspect is still in custody, Drake said. The case will be presented to prosecutors for possible charges.

