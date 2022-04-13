Suspect in Brooklyn subway attack has been arrested, per officials

Police in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Liao Pan/China News Service via Getty Images

Police have arrested a suspect in the Tuesday attack on a Brooklyn subway in Sunset Park, The New York Times reports Wednesday, per two law enforcement officials.

Frank R. James, 62, who was "upgraded" from a "person of interest" to a suspect in the investigation earlier Wednesday morning, was apprehended seemingly that afternoon in the East Village neighborhood of Manhattan.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a gunman wearing some sort of construction vest and a gas mask detonated two smoke grenades then opened fire inside a train car traveling through Brooklyn, injuring at least 23 people. Ten victims sustained gunshot wounds, none of which were found to be life-threatening, authorities said.

The suspect then fled the scene, but police later found "an array of belongings on the train," the Times writes, including a handgun, a credit card with James' name on it, and keys to a U-Haul van James had rented out of Philadelphia.

The motive behind the attack still remains unclear, over 24 hours later. New York Police Department Keechant Sewell said Tuesday that the incident is not currently being investigated as an act of terrorism, but authorities are not ruling anything out.

