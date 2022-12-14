A suspect in Broward I-95 murder was arrested. Police tracked him down in Georgia

A Pembroke Pines man was arrested on first-degree murder charges after a woman was found dead on Interstate 95 earlier this month.

Christopher Patterson Jr., 36, was arrested Tuesday in Monroe, Georgia. Police have been searching for him since Dec. 6. He was detained by the U.S. Marshals Office.

On the morning of Dec. 1, Broward deputies, Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Oakland Park rescue crews responded to a call about a body on I-95 near Oakland Park Boulevard.

The woman, whose identity hasn’t been released under Marsy’s Law, was shot to death, according to Patterson’s arrest warrant.

Patterson is being held by police in Georgia until he’s brought back to South Florida.