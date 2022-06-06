Suspect in Broward cop car hit-run has paid $1,650 in court costs, traffic fines since 2012

A Lauderdale Lakes man accused of being the hit-and-run pickup truck driver who sent three people, including two Broward sheriff’s deputies, to the hospital faces seven charges, including driving without a license.

All three injured people were home from the hospital by Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office. Meanwhile, Allan Da Costa, 49, is in Broward County Jail on three counts of leaving the scene of an accident not involving serious injury; three counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to property; and driving on a suspended license, second offense.

The address on Da Costa’s 2021 traffic violation is less than a quarter mile from Northwest 26th Street and Northwest 31st Avenue, where BSO says Saturday night’s crash occurred. The driver of a red GMC pickup truck smashed into a BSO cruiser and a citizen’s vehicle, causing the latter to roll over. The pickup truck driver, BSO said, skedaddled on foot.

Da Costa knows about suspended licenses, but not from egregious violations. Over the last 11 years, his license has been suspended five times or being late paying his traffic fines.

▪ May 10, 2021: Ticketed for speeding and driving on a suspended license, Da Costa was convicted only of the suspended license violation and paid a total of $124. But he paid late, so his license was suspended from Oct. 15 through Nov. 12. His vehicle: a red GMC pickup truck.

▪ Sept. 1, 2017: After rear-ending another driver, Da Costa was convicted of careless driving and driving on a license expired more than six months. He eventually paid $503, but being tardy with the cash caused his license to be suspended from March 16 to April 6, 2018.

▪ Sept. 13, 2012: Going 45 mph in a 25 mph zone in Lauderhill and driving on a suspended license cost Da Costa $770.50, which he paid late, and time in driving school, which he completed late. Each failure to be on time handling the consequences caused a license suspension until he handled his obligations.

▪ Nov. 30, 2010: After being ticketed on Florida’s Turnpike for speeding and driving without a license, it wasn’t until July 11, 2013, that Da Costa paid $253 in costs after being found guilty of driving without a license. A license suspension for failure to appear for a hearing on March 23, 2011, was cleared March 12, 2013.