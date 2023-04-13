Suspect in Browning stabbing pleads guilty in federal court

Apr. 13—A 24-year-old pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon in federal court in Great Falls on Tuesday for allegedly stabbing another man at a party in Browning last year.

Frank David Francis Boy faces up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. Judge Brian Morris, who is presiding over the case, set sentencing for Sept. 7.

The stabbing occurred after a night of drinking in East Glacier, according to court documents. Boy and several friends decided to drive to a house party in Browning on Sept. 18, 2022.

Once there, Boy allegedly began wrestling with one of the home's residents, which later sparked a disagreement, court documents said. Boy and his friends were asked to leave.

On their way out, Boy allegedly turned around and reengaged with the man he had wrestled earlier. As his former sparring mate tried to back away, Boy stabbed him four or five times in the left shoulder and back area, court documents said.

The alleged attack was captured on video, according to court documents.

The victim later received treatment for his injuries at a Great Falls hospital, officials said.

The FBI investigated the case in conjunction with Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kalah A. Paisley is prosecuting the case.