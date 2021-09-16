Suspect in burglary near Weir arrested in Pittsburg

Sep. 16—COLUMBUS, Kan. — A suspect in a burglary this past weekend near Weir, Kansas, is being held at the Cherokee County Jail after his arrest in Pittsburg.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Department said Lucas Jarrett, 38, was picked up by Pittsburg police after an investigation by Cherokee County deputies of the burglary in which a garage was entered.

Jarrett was transported to the Cherokee County Jail in Columbus after his arrest and charged with aggravated burglary.