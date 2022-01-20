Suspect busted in Brooklyn man’s fatal shooting

A Brooklyn man has been busted on charges he shot another man dead in the courtyard of his apartment building, police said Wednesday.

Cobbie Williams, 40, is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the Dec. 12 killing of Tyrece Carroll, 31, outside Carroll’s building on Rockaway Ave. near Broadway in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

One neighbor, who didn’t give his name, said his relatives heard an argument shortly before the shooting, and a moment before the shots rang out, someone called out “Hey, man,” to get Carroll’s attention.

The building is one of two in The Henry Apartments, a development for low-income and underserved populations. A gate surrounds the building’s courtyard and a key card is needed to get in.

An NYPD spokesman had no information on a motive for the slaying.