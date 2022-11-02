Suspect busted after detectives find stolen gun among pounds of marijuana, fentanyl, other drugs

A man faces multiple drug and weapons charges after a massive drug bust at two separate locations in Memphis.

On Nov. 1, detectives executed a search warrant in the 2000 block of Tammwood Drive for Cedric Abston, 30.

Deputies entered the home after there was no answer at the door.

They found Abston in the kitchen, where he was detained without incident, according to an affidavit.

A search of the home revealed a camoflauge backpack in the master bedroom containing 12 baggies of a substance consistent with marijuana, an unlabeled pill bottle with assorted pills, a digital scale, and another plastic containing what appeared to be marijuana.

According to the affidavit, a black Smith & Wesson was found inside a closet, along with a blue backpack containing what appeared to be methamphetamine, assorted pills, and a white powdery substance.

The gun, valued at $500, came back stolen.

During numerous hours of surveillance before the search, detectives saw Abston using both backpacks during multiple drug sales, records show.

His vehicle, a black Infiniti M37, was found inside the garage. The vehicle was used on numerous occasions for drug sales, the affidavit said.

Inside, detectives found a plastic bag containing suspected marijuana, two bags of a white powdery substance, a digital scale, and a bag of what appeared to be methamphetamine.

Detectives then executed another search warrant at an apartment in the 1600 block of E. Holmes Road naming Abston as the target.

Prior surveillance showed Abston entering the apartment multiple times with a key.

Inside, they found more bags containing what appeared to be marijuana inside a bedroom closet, records show.

Two AR-style rifles were found in another bedroom closet.

A large sum of money was found inside a men’s Astros jacket pocket, and a digital scale was found in a kitchen drawer.

According to the affidavit, detectives found indictment paperwork naming Abston as the defendant inside a hallway closet.

In total, detectives found 279.1 grams of methamphetamine; over 3 1/2 pounds of marijuana; 1,088 Alprazolam pills; 788 Oxycodone pills; 137 Hydrocodone pills; 492 Ecstasy pills; 16.5 grams of cocaine; and 8.6g of fentanyl, records show.

They also found a money counter, 9 boxes of ammunition, a bag of rifle rounds, and a hand pill press.

Abston was previously convicted of aggravated robbery, two counts of attempted aggravated robbery, and aggravated burglary in Shelby County in 2012.

Abston was read his Miranda Rights and refused to give a statement.

He was arrested and taken to 201 Poplar.

Abston is charged with 3 counts convicted felon in possession of a handgun, 7 counts manuf/del/sell controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth), theft of property $1,000 - $10,000, and 2 counts possession of drug paraphernalia.

