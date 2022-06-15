Suspect busted for pepper-spraying Asian men for speaking Cantonese in Brooklyn hate crime

A suspect has been arrested after seven months for pepper-spraying three men for speaking Cantonese in a Brooklyn hate crime, police said Wednesday.

Isaiah Jordan was nabbed Monday for the Nov. 2 attack on 20th Ave. near 64th St. in Bensonhurst.

The three victims, who are between 51 and 57 years old, were chatting in their native language when Jordan walked by about 8:30 p.m. He mocked the victims’ language and hurled anti-Asian slurs at them, sparking an argument, according to cops.

As the argument heated up, Jordan allegedly punched one of the victims in the face and pulled out a knife and a small canister of pepper spray.

Surveillance video recovered by police shows the bearded bigot, sporting a gray hoodie, black pants and black sandals, spraying his three victims before walking off down 20th Ave.

Medics took the three victims to Maimonides Medical Center with minor injuries.

Police released surveillance video of the attack, asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Over the next few months, Jordan was identified as the attacker and a warrant for his arrest was ordered. Members of the NYPD Warrants Squad apprehended Jordan at his Brooklyn home Monday without incident.

Jordan lives about four blocks from where the attack took place, police said.

“ARREST MADE,” the NYPD announced on Twitter, hailing the “tireless work by detectives from Hate Crime Task Force.”

Cops charged Jordan with assault and menacing as a hate crime as well as criminal possession of a weapon.

He was ordered held on $15,000 bail during a brief arraignment proceeding in Brooklyn Criminal Court Tuesday.

While hate crimes against Asians had quadrupled in the city at the time of attack, anti-Asian attacks are down so far this year in the five boroughs.

Cops have investigated 25 anti-Asian crimes during the first four months of the year compared to 67 during the same time frame last year.