Suspect busted for socking cop during Manhattan shoplifting try

A serial shoplifter who socked a cop in the face while trying to shoplift at a Manhattan Duane Reade was taken into custody after walking into another of the chain’s stores Monday, cops said.

Amil Foray, 25, attacked the officer Dec. 10, throwing a caught-on-camera punch that knocked the officer to the ground and broke a bone in her face, police said.

The officer was working a department-sanctioned security job at a Duane Reade on E. 34th St. in Murray Hill when store staff alerted her around 11:35 a.m. that a familiar shoplifter was at it again, police said.

The suspect tried to leave but the officer blocked the doorway — and he retaliated by reaching for her throat and then punching her.

Police released video of the attack and on Monday, an officer spotted Foray walking into a Duane Reade in downtown Manhattan, cops said.

He was taken into custody and charged with felony assault.

Foray, who police sources say has a 2017 arrest for criminal possession of a stolen credit card and criminal trespass, was awaiting arraignment in Manhattan criminal court.