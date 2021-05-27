Suspect in Butler County homicide apprehended in Philadelphia

May 27—A man wanted in a homicide in Butler County was apprehended in Philadelphia, state police said Wednesday.

Paris Elias Carter, 22, of Downington is charged with criminal homicide in the death of David A. Hines, 38, of New Castle.

State police said they were notified around 8 p.m. May 17 of an SUV off of East Portersville Road and down a small embankment in Muddy Creek Township.

Hines was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound, state police said.

State police said Carter was apprehended with assistance from the state police and U.S. Marshals fugitive task forces and the state police Special Emergency Response Team.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .