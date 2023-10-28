Suspect in C-Falls shooting allegedly targeted ex-girlfriend

Oct. 28—A 22-year-old arrested after allegedly drunkenly firing an AR-15-style weapon into his ex-girlfriend's Columbia Falls home earlier this month is facing a felony charge in Flathead County District Court.

Prosecutors filed one count of assault with a weapon against Matthew Clark Burns following the alleged Oct. 25 shooting. Burns, who is being held in the county jail with bail set at $100,000, is expected to appear before Judge Amy Eddy on Nov. 16 for his arraignment.

Columbia Falls Police officers responded to the Fourth Street home about 7:45 p.m. A resident, who initially chalked the noise of the gunshot to his washing machine blowing up, reported a bullet striking the home, court documents said.

Burns' ex-girlfriend, who lived in the home, told officers she was in the bedroom when a bullet passed through the window, according to court documents. Entering via the window, it struck a mirror on the opposite wall, court documents said. The bullet was later found inside a closet.

Analyzing the rifling, investigators determined it was a .30 caliber bullet, court documents said.

Burns' ex-girlfriend told officers she had an order of protection against him. Another person in the home recalled allegedly spotting Burns' vehicle nearby earlier that night, according to court documents.

Authorities meanwhile determined the shot likely was fired from the south and canvassed the area around Columbia Mortuary and Cremations looking for a spent casing, court documents said. While there, they spotted a vehicle suspected of belonging to Burns driving slowly around the area.

Stopping the vehicle, they found Burns behind the wheel, court documents said. While questioning him, officers allegedly spotted a .30 caliber AR-15-style rifle in his vehicle alongside spent casings.

Burns, described as "extremely intoxicated," provided a breath sample, which returned at .226, court documents said.

Assault with a weapon is punishable by up to 20 years behind bars and a $50,000 fine.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.