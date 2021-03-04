Suspect calls 911 to throw cops off the scent; leads them right to him

The Ada News, Okla.
·2 min read

Mar. 4—As law enforcement officers were closing in on a wanted man, the suspect called 911 and falsely reported a serious crime to throw them off the trail.

At about 10:11 a.m. Sunday, Pontotoc County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Walker learned that Ada police were searching for a reported suspicious person near the intersection of Arlington and Wolfe Lane.

"I made contact with Ada Officer Jason Goodwin and learned that the suspicious person was possibly Marcus (James) Tatum," Walker said in a report.

Tatum had an arrest warrant out for allegedly absconding from a court mandated program. Walker aided in the search for about 15 minutes, when he was then dispatched to handle an emergency reported to 911.

"The reporting person advised Central Dispatch that a person was shot and killed in the 'Indian project apartments' in Byng," Walker said.

"Central Dispatch advised that the (caller) was not being very cooperative and refused to give his name. I left the search area and began making my way to the Byng area, and, while en route, Deputy Roberto Vargas stated that the reporting person on the 911 call could've possibly been Marcus Tatum."

Walker requested that Central Dispatch play the call for him, and, upon doing so, he recognized the voice to be Tatum's, he said. Walker told other officers it was Tatum and that they should slow down and redirect back to the Ada search area. However, Vargas continued to the area of Byng where the shooting was reported to have occurred, just in case.

"When the 911 call came in, a phone location pinged it in the same area of which Marcus Tatum had been seen," Walker said. "Ada Police Officer Chad Reid was able to locate Tatum hiding in a shed behind a business located at 2600 Arlington Blvd."

Walker said they found a cell phone in Tatum's pants which proved to be the phone used to make the 911 call and report the false emergency.

Tatum, 38, was arrested for the warrant and also on suspicion of false reporting of a crime and misuse of 911.

