Suspect calls Uber to evade police after Livingston County hit-and-run

BRIGHTON TWP. — A Canton resident was taken into custody Wednesday for operating while intoxicated after a hit-and-run crash in Brighton Township.

Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, to Kensington Road near Stobart Road for a two-vehicle crash. While deputies were traveling to the scene, multiple callers reported the at-fault driver fled on foot into a wooded area.

Deputies arrived and deployed a departmental drone. They located the suspect hiding behind a trailer near a residence. As a deputy sent additional resources, a vehicle pulled into the driveway to pick the suspect up.

When the vehicle left the residence on Kensington Road, deputies initiated a traffic stop. The suspect, a 35-year-old Canton resident, was taken into custody.

Deputies determined the driver of the vehicle was an Uber driver, ordered by the suspect to the residence with no knowledge of what was happening.

The suspect is lodged in the Livingston County Jail for operating while intoxicated, driving with a suspended license, and failing to stop and identify at the scene of a crash.

