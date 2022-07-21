Suspect in Camden bodega slaying left behind court document, other evidence, police say

CAMDEN - Jose Delgado stopped his truck in front of Fortuna Mini Market and reflected for a moment, taking in the makeshift memorial to Luis Morales.

"He was a good guy," said Delgado, who'd repaired cars for Morales. "He was good people. Customers liked him; if they didn't have money, he would tell them, 'It's OK,' and let them take some food."

Morales was fatally shot Tuesday morning. On Thursday, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said an East Camden man, Yaphet Norman, was arrested in connection with the killing.

According to a Statement of Probable Cause, detectives at the scene noticed the cash register was missing, as well as coins and zip ties scattered on the floor inside the store and on the ground outside the bodega on the corner of Kaighns and Louis avenues.

Also discovered on the ground, investigators said: a surgical-style face mask and a court notice for Norman, which included his date of birth and address on the 1000 block of North 31st Street.

Surveillance footage showed two people getting out of a silver Honda Accord, both wearing masks and gloves. The men entered the store, the footage shows, then exit shortly afterward with a cash register. They then drove away in the Accord, police said.

A short time after police responded to the report of the shooting at the market, Camden County Police Department officers saw a vehicle matching the description of the one used in the apparent robbery and slaying at Haddon and Bradley avenues, a few blocks from Fortuna Mini Market.

The driver, identified in the probable cause statement as Witness #1, agreed to allow investigators to search their phone, and the court document says they discovered text messages between the witness and a contact, "Yaphet," after the slaying in which the two agreed to meet and the witness removing items from the car and placing them in a washer. A search warrant also turned up evidence in the vehicle, the statement says.

Norman faces felony murder charges. He is currently in custody at Camden County Correctional Facility.

At around 10:57 a.m. Tuesday, Camden County police responded to 911 calls for a robbery at the market. They discovered the 40-year-old Morales suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to Cooper University Hospital, where he died a short time later.

The charges against Norman are only allegations. He has not been convicted of any crime in connection with this incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit Detective Daniel Crawford at (856) 580-2223 and Camden County Police Department Homicide Detective Matthew Dunlop (609) 519-7344. Tips can also be sent anonymously to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

A growing memorial to Morales was outside the bodega, which was closed Thursday. Gold balloons spelling "POP" and a banner with the Puerto Rican flag and "Luisma" decorated one side of the building, with messages that read "Always in our hearts," "Rest in Paradise," and "The world lost an incredible man, but we gained the best guardian angel."

Votive candles arranged under the banner spelled out "LUIS RIP" and glass prayer candles bore messages including "Hermano te quiero mucho."

