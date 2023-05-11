Suspect in camper theft pleads guilty

May 11—A Washington woman arrested last year after a Kalispell Police officer spotted her improperly hauling what turned out to be a stolen camper pleaded guilty to a pair of felony charges on Tuesday.

Crystal Marie Stierns, 34, entered guilty pleas to felony counts of theft and criminal possession of dangerous drugs in Flathead County District Court after striking a deal with prosecutors. Judge Robert Allison set sentencing for July 13.

Per the terms of the agreement, prosecutors are expected to recommend Stierns receive two suspended three-year sentences. The two sentences would run consecutively and Stierns will be required to undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and potentially enter treatment.

Stierns agreed to the deal on May 4.

She came to the attention of authorities on June 6, 2022 when officers spotted her towing a camper with the extended slide out, court documents said. They approached her after she pulled into a U.S. 93 gas station, thinking at the time that she had stopped to rectify the situation, according to court documents.

But when approached, Stierns allegedly proved unable to provide paperwork for the camper. Officers noted that upon closer inspection it lacked license plates, court documents said.

Stierns also allegedly lacked a key to the camper.

Investigators learned that the camper had gone missing from a lot on Twin Acres Drives, court documents said. The owner told authorities that it was removed without permission, according to court documents.

At that, Stierns allegedly admitted to stealing the camper, valued at $41,000.

Initially charging her with theft, prosecutors later added on the drug possession charge, writing in charging documents that authorities found methamphetamine on her.

