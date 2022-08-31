Suspect in Canal Fulton bank heist facing federal robbery charge

A GPS tracking device helped federal investigators nab the man suspected in Friday's bank robbery in Canal Fulton, newly filed court records show.

Jacob Onusic, 28, of Akron, was out on parole stemming from a 2017 conviction, when Akron police arrested him following Friday's robbery at the Apple Creek Banking Co. branch on Locust Street.

A criminal complaint unsealed Monday shows Onusic is facing federal charges of interference with commerce by threats or violence and bank robbery, and being felon in possession of a firearm.

According to law enforcement records, the FBI and Greater Akron Safe Streets Task Force had been investigating a series of robberies since mid-July that included cash advance institutions as well as least one bank.

How federal investigators tracked Apple Creek bank robbery suspect

Court records outline how investigators caught up with their suspect:

The Akron Safe Streets Task Force got a warrant to put a court-authorized GPS tracker on Onusic's vehicle, a Dodge Journey.

On Friday, law enforcement was watching as Onusic left a residence in Akron and drove to Canal Fulton, parking his vehicle at a vacant business directly across from Apple Creek Bank, where he sat for seven minutes before driving to the bank parking lot and went inside.

Onusic was observed leaving the bank at 11:09 a.m. with a white bag. He got into his SUV and left.

Troopers with the Highway Patrol tried to stop the Dodge Journey, but the vehicle crashed and the driver ran into a residential neighborhood, according to the criminal complaint filed in court.

Akron Police officers found the suspect hiding in a backyard shed where he then, according to court filings, assaulted the officers trying to take him into custody.

He was arrested and transported to a local hospital for a cut to his head.

What happened at Apple Creek Bank?

Members of the FBI Canton office spoke with three employees at Apple Creek Bank, including the manager.

The manager told agents that a man wearing a wig and two masks entered the bank and asked about opening a business bank account. The manager told authorities he took the man to an office where a teller-in-training joined them.

The manager said the man didn't have the proper paperwork and then asked about getting a safe deposit box, which he requested to see.

While the manager walked the man toward the safety deposit box area, he reportedly told the manager, "This is no joke, open the vault." The robber took the manager and two employees to the vault area where a teller unlocked the door. He then put all three employees in the room with the vault safes, court records detailed.

One of the safe drawers was open and the man directed workers to put the money in a white bag.

Onusic's Dodge Journey was checked for evidence and a white bag with cash was on a car seat next to a brown wig, according to court records filed in the case. A loaded 9mm handgun was inside the glove box.

Onusic appeared via video Tuesday in U.S. District before Magistrate Judge Amanda M. Knapp, where his case was bound over to a grand jury.

Onusic remains in the custody until his next court appearance.

