Suspect in Capitol attack suffered delusions, source says

Associated Press
·4 min read

The man who rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol, killing one of them before he was shot to death by police, had been suffering from delusions, paranoia and suicidal thoughts, a U.S. official told The Associated Press on Saturday. Investigators believe it was an isolated incident from a disturbed young man.

Video of the Friday afternoon attack shows the driver emerging from the crashed car with a knife in his hand and starting to run at the pair of officers, Capitol Police acting Chief Yogananda Pittman told reporters. Police shot the suspect, 25-year-old Noah Green, who died at a hospital.

Investigators are increasingly focused on Green’s mental health as they work to identify any motive for the attack, said the official, who was not authorized to speak publicly about an ongoing investigation and spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity. The official said investigators had talked to Green’s family, who spoke of his increasingly delusional thoughts.

In online posts since removed, Green described being under government thought control and said he was being watched. He described himself as a follower of the Nation of Islam and its founder, Louis Farrakhan, and spoke of going through a difficult time when he leaned on his faith. Some of the messages were captured by the group SITE, which tracks online activity.

“To be honest these past few years have been tough, and these past few months have been tougher,” he wrote in late March. “I have been tried with some of the biggest, unimaginable tests in my life. I am currently now unemployed after I left my job partly due to afflictions, but ultimately, in search of a spiritual journey.”

It was the second line-of-duty death this year for the U.S. Capitol Police, still struggling to heal from the Jan. 6 insurrection. The attack underscored that the building and campus — and the officers charged with protecting them — remain potential targets for violence.

Authorities installed a giant fence around the Capitol perimeter and for months restricted traffic along the roads closest to the building, but they had begun pulling back some of the emergency measures. And the most recent incident could delay the gradual reopening of the building’s grounds to the public.

“I just ask that the public continue to keep U.S. Capitol Police and their families in your prayers,” Pittman said. “This has been an extremely difficult time for U.S. Capitol Police after the events of Jan. 6 and now the events that have occurred here today.

Police identified the slain officer as William “Billy” Evans, an 18-year veteran who was a member of the department’s first responders unit.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hailed Evans as a “martyr for our democracy,” while Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he was “heartbroken.” Pelosi and Schumer both spoke Friday with members of Evans’ family.

President Joe Biden said in a statement that he and his wife were heartbroken to learn of the attack and expressed condolences to Evans’ family. He directed flags at the White House to be lowered to half-staff.

In 2013, officers with the Capitol Police and Secret Service fatally shot a woman inside her car after she led them on a high-speed chase that began outside the White House. Miriam Carey’s family said she suffered from postpartum depression with psychosis but was not dangerous.

Friday’s crash and shooting happened at a security checkpoint near the Capitol typically used by senators and staff on weekdays, though most were away from the building for the current recess. The attack occurred about 100 yards (meters) from the entrance of the building on the Senate side of the Capitol.

The Washington region remains on edge nearly three months after a mob of insurrectionists loyal to former President Donald Trump stormed the building as Congress was voting to certify Biden’s presidential win.

Five people died in the Jan. 6 riot, including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who was among a badly outnumbered force trying to fight off the intruders. It took hours for the National Guard to arrive, a delay that has driven months of finger-pointing among that day’s key decision makers.

Almost 140 Capitol Police officers were wounded in that attack, including officers not issued helmets who sustained head injuries and one with cracked ribs, according to the officers’ union. Two officers, one from Capitol Police and another from Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department, died by suicide following the Jan. 6 attack.

Capitol Police and National Guard troops were called upon soon afterward to secure the Capitol during Biden’s inauguration and faced another potential threat in early March linked to conspiracy theories falsely claiming Trump would retake the presidency.

The area was locked down for hours Friday but has since reopened, and National Guard troops stood outside the building on Saturday.

Recommended Stories

  • Hate speech cases are hard to win. So police, prosecutors use workarounds to jail white extremists

    It's easier for law enforcement to get a conviction using traditional charges instead of federal hate crimes laws, The Marshall Project reports.

  • ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ Episode 3 “Power Broker”: That Jaw-Dropping Cliffhanger MCU Cameo & What’s Next

    SPOILER ALERT: The following recap contains spoilers from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Episode 3, “The Power Broker.” The halfway point of Disney+/Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Solider served up plenty of set-up, with a chock-a-block amount of details from the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well as returning characters and cameos galore. The biggest […]

  • Families reunited as NY reopens nursing home visits

    Nursing homes and assisted living facilities around the country are easing restrictions and opening their doors for the first time since the start of the pandemic, leading to joyous and emotional reunions. (April 2)

  • There's no longer a traffic jam in the Suez Canal, authority says

    You are now free to pass through the Suez Canal once again. The Suez Canal Authority announced Saturday that all 422 ships that were stranded after the container ship Ever Given was grounded horizontally across the canal in March have passed through the waterway, ending a significant shipping backlog. The massive vessel was eventually dislodged Monday following a nearly week-long rescue effort to refloat it. Suez Canal Authority: all 422 ships stranded by the grounding of the giant container ship Ever Given, have passed through the canal, ending the backlog caused by the blockage. — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) April 3, 2021 The canal plays a crucial role in global trade, and the incident, Al Jazeera notes, threw international supply chains into disarray. The SCA is now investigating what caused the Ever Given to run aground. The inquiry will reportedly take at least two more days, after which the findings will be released. Read more at Al jazeera. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersThe female price of male pleasureBiden's lose-lose immigration strategy

  • Italian restaurant owner mistakenly sanctioned by Trump

    Verona restaurant and pizzeria owner Alessandro Bazzoni sanctioned in crackdown on blacklisted Venezuelan crude oil Alessandro Bazzoni discovered his accounts were blocked during a visit to his bank on 19 January, the day before Trump left office. Photograph: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images, An Italian restaurant owner accidentally put on a US sanctions blacklist before Donald Trump left the presidency has described the last couple of months as a “nightmare”. In a case of mistaken identity, Alessandro Bazzoni, who owns a restaurant and pizzeria in the northern Italian city of Verona, had sanctions slapped against his company as part of the Trump administration’s crackdown on blacklisted Venezuelan crude oil. The US treasury also mistakenly blacklisted SeriGraphicLab, a graphic design company owned by another man called Alessandro Bazzoni, in Sardinia. The Sardinian business owner confirmed his company had been erroneously hit with sanctions in January but declined to comment further when contacted by the Guardian on Friday. In 2019, Trump’s government imposed sanctions on Venezuela’s state oil company, Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), in an attempt to force the resignation of president Nicolás Maduro, who the US accused of corruption, human rights violations and rigging his 2018 re-election. On his last day in office, Trump sanctioned a network of oil firms and individuals tied to PDVSA. Bazzoni, the restaurant owner, discovered his company’s name – AMG SAS Di Alessandro Bazzoni & C – was on the blacklist during a visit to his bank on 19 January, the day before Trump left office and the new US president, Joe Biden, was sworn in. “When I heard that my current accounts had been blocked, I thought it was a joke,” Bazzoni told Corriere della Sera. “These are already difficult times for us restaurant owners, the last thing I needed was to have my accounts blocked.” Bazzoni told the newspaper he solved the problem himself, “by entering my data on a special digital platform of the US government”. He added: “While I was at it I managed to get a visa until 2023.” In an updated list on the US treasury’s website dated 31 March, both Italian companies were deleted from the blacklist. A treasury official told Reuters that the department realised the companies were owned by different individuals than the Bazzoni it blacklisted in January. The restaurant owner claimed he didn’t receive an apology. “But it’s not a problem, the important thing is they removed my name from that list,” he told Corriere. “I thank the new American government for the efficiency with which it intervened.”

  • Water saved for 'not so rainy days' to be used this year

    A water system that may actually help usher the greater Sacramento region through this dry water year — rather painlessly — is often overlooked. Water providers said most people think of Folsom Lake or the American River, the sources of water that can be visibly seen. Those bodies of water, however, only make up half of our water picture. Groundwater also plays a vital role, and in a dry year like this one, we'll need to rely on it to a greater degree, according to water providers.

  • A fake music festival in Belgium turned into chaos as police tried to disperse crowds of partygoers

    Videos show police using water and pepper spray to break up thousands of people who attended the fake music festival as an April Fools' Day joke.

  • Mama Pit Bull Leads Shelter Employees to Rescue Her 4 Golden Girl Puppies

    With snow on the way, animal shelter staff in Colorado knew there were puppies out on the street. Luckily, they found them.

  • New Zealand TV commentator apologizes for mock Asian accent

    A New Zealand television commentator who adopted a mock Asian accent during a post-game rugby interview on Friday is likely to keep his job despite an outpouring of public criticism. Joe Wheeler, a former New Zealand Maori representative who commentates for the cable network Sky Sport, used the accent after the Super Rugby Aotearoa match between the Highlanders and Crusaders. Speaking with Highlanders flyhalf Mitchell Hunt, Wheeler referenced the performance of Japan international flanker Kazuki Himeno who started a match for the Highlanders for the first time.

  • 19 witnesses testified in the first week of the Derek Chauvin trial, and more than 300 others could be called

    So far jurors heard from bystanders, first responders, and George Floyd's girlfriend. Not everyone on the witness list will be called to testify.

  • Oladipo assesses Heat debut. Butler, Bam bullish on the possibilities with revamped group

    Seemingly every time Victor Oladipo turned his head on Thursday, he heard a whistle.

  • Sunday Talk Shows, April 4: Pete Buttigieg on NBC and ABC

    April 4 Guests on Sunday Talk Shows: "Face the Nation" on CBS; "Meet the Press" on NBC; "This Week" on ABC; "Fox News Sunday" on Fox and Fox News; "State of the Union" on CNN; "60 Minutes" on CBS

  • Police officer killed and suspect shot dead after vehicle attack at US Capitol

    The driver hit the barricade, "exited the car with a knife in hand," and "lunged" at officers before one of them opened fire, Capitol Police said.

  • With Ball, Monk and Hayward hurt, how will Hornets scramble to find enough offense?

    Gordon Hayward will miss four weeks, adding to injury absences of LaMelo Ball and Malik Monk

  • Biden pushes infrastructure plan, GOP vows fight

    President Joe Biden said at his first Cabinet meeting on Thursday that he would tap five of its members to help sell his $2 trillion-plus jobs and infrastructure plan to Congress and the public.BIDEN: "Working with my team here in the White House, these cabinet members will represent me in dealing with Congress, engage the public and selling the plan and help work out the details as we refine it and move forward. These five members will be Pete Buttigieg, Jennifer Granholm, Marcia Fudge, Marty Walsh and Gina Raimondo."Meanwhile, Republicans in Congress signaled little appetite for Biden's infrastructure plan.MCCONNELL: "It involves principally two things: higher taxes and more debt."At a news conference in Owensboro, Kentucky, on Thursday, Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he and will fight the package in the Senate, claiming there was more money in the plan for electric cars than for roads and bridges.MCCONNELL: "...I'm going to fight them every step of the way, because I think this is the wrong prescription for America."While Biden's vast plan to modernize the nation's infrastructure is aimed at traditional goals like rebuilding roads and bridges, it also includes hundreds of billions of dollars to boost the market for electric vehicles, renewable power and advanced clean energy technologies, while stripping away subsidies for fossil fuels - initiatives Biden said would create millions of jobs.PELOSI: "It is, in some ways, green. I know that word sometimes frightens people."At a virtual news conference on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Congress would be derelict in its duty if the infrastructure package did not include climate-related provisions.REPORTER: "Why, in your mind, when they hear that word 'green' - why does that frighten people and how could that potentially undercut this bill?"PELOSI: "Well, the people I was referring to are the people who are in the pocket of the fossil fuel industry in the Congress of the United States. They know that we have to go forward with resilience and sustainability as we build our infrastructure."Biden's infrastructure blueprint is one of the administration's biggest steps to date in achieving its agenda to decarbonize the U.S. economy by 2050 and restore the nation's leadership in addressing global warming.

  • With Ball, Monk and Hayward hurt, how will Hornets scramble to find enough offense?

    Gordon Hayward will miss four weeks, adding to injury absences of LaMelo Ball and Malik Monk

  • Disney World guest who was handcuffed for refusing a COVID-19 temperature check told sheriffs he had spent too much money at the resort to be arrested

    Kelly Sills claimed that he'd spent $15,000 and was a Disney stockholder after arrest for refusing to follow the resort's COVID-19 rules.

  • Former Florida GOP congressman: State politicians assuming Gaetz's career is over

    Scandal-ridden Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said he isn't resigning from Congress, but his "political brethren" in Florida "are already jockeying to take his seat," The Wall Street Journal reports. The Justice Department is reportedly investigating payments Gaetz and an indicted Florida politician, former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg, made to women allegedly recruited online for sex. The investigation is also looking into whether Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl. While Gaetz told the Journal he has no plans to step down, former Rep. David Jolly (R-Fla.) thinks he may not have any other options. "These scandals hit a certain point where there's no escape," Jolly, who is no longer a member of the GOP, told the Journal, noting that Florida's politicians are "assuming" Gaetz's career is finished. "We've clearly hit that point for Matt in politics." Former President Donald Trump may also be in that camp, at least for now. Gaetz is a fervent Trump ally, but Trump's advisers have told him to stay out of the situation, two people familiar with the matter told The Daily Beast. Trump has reportedly said privately that things seem "really bad" for Gaetz, but he has also reportedly at least entertained the possibility it's a smear campaign. "For something like this, a ten-foot pole is not long enough," Barry Bennett, a GOP operative who advised Trump during his 2016 campaign, told The Daily Beast. "The former president should stay as far away from this as possible." Only time will tell. Read more at The Wall Street Journal and The Daily Beast. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersThe female price of male pleasureBiden's lose-lose immigration strategy

  • Nearly 2,000 New Yorkers have signed up to voluntarily escort Asian Americans to their destination amid hate crimes

    "We need to show our humanity. We can't let people hurt our seniors, our elders," volunteer Lisa Gold told Pix11 News.

  • Trump's last blunder. Small pizzeria in Italy sanctioned instead of a Venezuelan oil exporter.

    Two Italian businesses, a Verona pizzeria and a graphic design studio in Sardinia, were put on a Venezuela sanctions list by mistake.