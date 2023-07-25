Suspect captured, another still at large in death of Graniteville man

Jul. 25—Police have arrested one man wanted for murder in the death of a Graniteville man, while another suspect remains at large.

Thomas Guinn, 30, of Windsor was taken into custody at 2:41 p.m. at 107 Groves Park Court, by police after receiving a tip, according to Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

He said Guinn will be taken to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office where he would be booked for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police are still looking for Michael Dwayne Williams Jr., 35, of Aiken, who is wanted on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the death of John Thomas Belote, 39, according to a media release from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Belote was reported missing by his daughter June 28. His remains were found July 15 in a shallow grave in Windsor.

Two other men, Donald Paul Britton, 51 and Cody Dale Wooten, 31, both of Windsor, were arrested and charged July 21 with accessory after the fact for murder.

Britton, Guinn and Wooten were previously charged with destruction or removal of human remains.

All three are inmates at the Aiken County detention center.

Anyone with any information on Williams can call the sheriff's office at 803-648-6811.