Suspect captured five years after homicide at south Merced motel

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a 2017 Merced homicide case, according to authorities.

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Michael Anthony Jaramillo, was arrested at about 2:48 p.m. Thursday by detectives in connection with the 2017 death of 48-year-old Merced resident Woodrow Tomas Ernest Herrera, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

According to police, officers responded to the Studio 6 Motel located at 1213 V Street on the evening of Dec. 1, 2017, for an unresponsive man in one of the rooms. Officers entered the room where they located the victim shot to death, according to the release.

Police said said detectives were unable to identify active leads in the case and within a short time the case went cold. Authorities reportedly reviewed the investigation multiple times in the past few years and even with advancements in forensic technology, detectives struggled to solve the case, according to police.

Authorities said a recent break in the case came when detectives received information that Jaramillo was a possible suspect and it was determined he was one of two people captured on video surveillance allegedly attempting to use Herrera’s stolen debit card following the homicide.

A warrant was issued for Jaramillo’s arrest and he was located in Turlock, according to police. Jaramillo was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of murder, assault with a deadly weapon and robbery, according to the release.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Det. Steven Odom at 209-388-7814 or by email at odoms@cityofmerced.org. Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.