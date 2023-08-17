Suspect captured in northern Berks crash that injured motorcycle rider

Aug. 16—A Maidencreek Township man was captured late last week on charges in a June hit-and-run crash near his home that injured a motorcycle rider.

Javier Benavides Jr., 46, of the 200 block of Hope Drive was taken into custody by members of the Berks County sheriff's office fugitive and warrants division, officials said. Arrest details were unavailable. He had been wanted since June 20.

Benavides was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $2,500 bail to await a hearing after arraignment Friday night before District Judge Ann. L. Young in Reading Central Court. He hasn't posted bail, according to court records available Wednesday.

Benavides faces charges of hit-and-run, accidents involving death or injury while not insured, reckless driving and related counts.

According to the probable cause affidavit:

The crash happened at Park and Guldin roads near Blandon minutes after Northern Berks Regional police were called for a domestic-related incident at Benavides' home, which is about a mile from the crash scene.

Witnesses said a minivan traveling on Guldin passed a vehicle that was stopped at the stop sign with Park Road and continued through the intersection, hitting the motorcycle. The woman on the motorcycle was thrown into the air, landing on the shoulder of the road.

The minivan didn't stop and was last seen heading across Park Road on Guldin.

One of the witnesses followed the minivan to try to record the license plate, but the minivan was traveling too fast. He last saw the minivan run a stop sign at Route 73 and turn left.

The victim was taken to Reading Hospital by ambulance for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Believing the minivan was operated by the same man who fled the domestic incident moments earlier, Officer William Dillman phoned Benavides, who initially denied but later admitted he was the driver of the van that struck the motorcycle.

Benavides later met the officer at the police station.

Benavides said he didn't know why he didn't stop at the scene of the accident. An investigation revealed he had a suspected driver's license and no insurance coverage for the van.

He was released pending charges that were filed five days later. An arrest warrant was issued, but Benavides couldn't be found.

Benavides was included in the Berks County sheriff's office "Wanted in Berks" feature in the July 23 Reading Eagle.