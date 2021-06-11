Suspect captured after shooting of trooper

Jun. 11—State police have arrested a suspect in the Wednesday, June 9, shooting of trooper in the town of Colesville that spurred a 20-hour manhunt and the lockdown of parts of the village of Afton.

The suspect, Jason D. Johnson, was taken into custody just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

The trooper, Becky Seager, is assigned to State Police in Binghamton and has been a member of the New York State Police for seven years, the release said. Seager was shot in the hip area during the encounter with Johnson. Her injures are not life-threatening.

Johnson, 34, was arrested in the town of Colesville, which borders the town of Afton, near a river bank off state Route 79. Because of the manhunt, Afton Central School switched to remote learning Thursday. A portion of the village of Afton was also in lockdown.

According to troopers, Broome County Sheriff's Deputies and members of the New York State Police responded to East Windsor Road in Colesville for a welfare check shortly after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, when Seager was shot.

Law enforcement exchanged gunfire with the suspect before he fled, the release said. Seager was removed from the scene by a Broome County Sheriff's deputy and in the deputy's car to an ambulance, then brought to Wilson Memorial Hospital.

Law enforcement agencies including the New York State Police, New York State Police SORT, New York State Police Aviation, Broome County Sheriff's, Broome County SORT, Binghamton Police Department Binghamton SWAT, FBI, state Department of Environmental Conservation, the Office of Emergency Management, Harpursville Fire Department assisted in the area, according to troopers.

Members from Colesville Ambulance, Superior Ambulance and Eastern Broome Ambulance were on standby in the area.