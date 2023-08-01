Search continues for 14-year-old girl reportedly kidnapped out of Volusia County, police say

Law enforcement in Central Florida is on the lookout for a teenager who was reportedly kidnapped in Volusia County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement sent out an Amber Alert on Monday evening after reports of missing 14-year-old Barbora Zdanska.

Daytona Beach police said Barbora got into a car Monday and then sent her family a message that she had been kidnapped.

Read: 2 killed in Osceola County shooting, sheriff’s office says

Barbora has blonde hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a black Adidas sweatshirt with white stripes and black jean shorts.

Police said early Tuesday morning thatthe 2014 blue Dodge Caravan that she was believed to have entered had been found, but she was not with the vehicle.

Watch: Police kill man who shot at them, held relatives hostage during standoff at Palm Bay home

Neighbors near Boynton Boulevard, where Barbora was last seen, said they have been getting together to try and share what they know.

Police said anyone who knows where Barbora is should call 911.

Watch: Orlando police share video of suspects wanted after string of car break-ins

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.