Suspect car found, search continues for kidnapped 14-year-old girl in Volusia County, police say

Law enforcement in Central Florida is on the lookout for a teenager who was reportedly kidnapped in Volusia County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement sent out an Amber Alert on Monday evening after reports of missing 14-year-old Barbora Zdanska.

Daytona Beach police said Barbora got into a car Monday and then sent her family a message that she had been kidnapped.

Barbora has blonde hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a black Adidas sweatshirt with white stripes and black jean shorts.

Police said early Tuesday morning thatthe 2014 blue Dodge Caravan that she was believed to have entered had been found, but she was not with the vehicle.

Neighbors near Boynton Boulevard, where Barbora was last seen, said they have been getting together to try and share what they know.

Police said anyone who knows where Barbora is should call 911.

