Suspect in carjacking that left Vietnam vet dead was on probation for 2020 carjacking

The teenaged suspect in a Chicago carjacking that resulted in the death of a Vietnam War veteran was on probation for a 2020 carjacking, prosecutors said.

Keith Cooper, 73, died last week when an adult and a juvenile demanded he give them his car while he ran errands on Wednesday at around 12:30 p.m. The suspects repeatedly punched him in the head as witnesses stepped in to try to stop the attack, police said.

Cooper collapsed two minutes after the suspects fled, and he was pronounced dead at the hospital of a heart attack due to the trauma of the assault.

The two suspects, identified as Frank Harris, 18, and Dushawn Williams, 17, were taken into custody on Friday. Harris has been charged with murder and vehicular hijacking while Williams, who is being charged as an adult, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Harris previously had been sentenced to two years probation in May for a carjacking that happened in September 2020, Fox 32 Chicago reported.

Williams, meanwhile, was wanted on a warrant for driving a stolen car.

Police used security footage to piece together what happened during the alleged attack, according to ABC 7 Chicago.

The pair reportedly approached Cooper from behind, snatching his keys from his hands. Cooper called for help and demanded his keys back, at which point Harris punched the veteran in the head.

The pair then fled while witnesses called 911.

Cooper died just days before his 74th birthday and leaves behind a legacy of surviving two Vietnam War combat tours while in the Marine Corps.