Suspect carjacks Broward County shuttle bus after being shot at by deputies at Fort Lauderdale airport

A suspect is on the loose after being shot at by deputies near Fort Lauderdale’s airport early Friday morning, then escaping in a carjacked shuttle bus, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy involved shooting took place around 5 a.m. near the 1400 block and Perimeter Road in Fort Lauderdale, which is near the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport SUV Rental, according to a media release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office did not say whether the suspect was injured, whether the person was wanted in relation to another crime, or what led to the shooting.

The suspect then carjacked a Broward County shuttle bus, “removing the bus operator,” and fled. No one else was on the bus, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect, who was not identified, remains on the loose as of Friday morning.

“Deputies are actively searching for the subject,” the media release said.

A section of North Perimeter Road west of Fourth Avenue remains closed “until further notice” due to the investigation of the incident, Fort Lauderdale Airport announced on twitter about 6:30 a.m. Friday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is on scene and will investigate the shooting.

This is a developing story, so check back for updates.