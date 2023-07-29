Suspect in Casselberry homicide turns himself in, cops say

The suspect who shot and killed his aunt’s boyfriend in a Casselberry apartment late Thursday turned himself into the Seminole County Jail on Saturday morning, according to Capt. Michael Schaefer.

With the help of his lawyer, Joel Thomas Ferrer, 22, surrendered himself to the James E. Polk Correctional Facility around 10:30 a.m., Schaefer said. He is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of 41-year-old David Jackson at Goldelm at Regency Oaks Apartments, which is off Semoran Boulevard near US 17-92.

Jackson’s girlfriend, 32-year-old Trisha Ferrer, told police Jackson and Joel Ferrer were in a heated argument just after 11 p.m. Thursday. After being confronted about mishandling a handgun, Joel Ferrer fired it and hit Jackson several times, Schaefer said.

“I need an ambulance, please. I need an ambulance, please! … He just got shot. He’s bleeding! Please,” a distraught Trisha Ferrer told a dispatcher. “Please hurry up!”

Jackson was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery but died from his wounds just before midnight.

Joel Ferrer fled the scene and police were actively looking for him before he turned himself into the jail where he’s being held without bond.