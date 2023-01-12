Suspect caught on camera entering parked cars at Atlanta Planet Fitness

Atlanta police asked the public to help identify a suspect accused of entering parked cars at Planet Fitness.

Authorities said on Dec. 7, the suspect was seen on surveillance video damaging and entering cars parked at the Planet Fitness on Oak Street Southwest.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It is unclear if the suspect stole anything and what the damage was to cars parked in the lot.

The suspect’s vehicle was a silver Honda CRV with Florida Tag LCYD28.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said they believe the suspect still uses the Honda to commit crimes; however, they believe the suspect could have switched or removed the tag.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: