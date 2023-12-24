Suspect caught after fatal stabbing in southwest Charlotte, CMPD says

A suspect has been captured in connection with a stabbing death in the Steele Creek area of southwest Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Identities of the victim and suspect have not been released.

The stabbing is believed to be a case of domestic violence, CMPD said.

It was discovered around 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 23, in the 6400 block of Hermsley Road. The neighborhood of single-family homes is in the Berewick development, near the intersection of Steele Creek Road and Interstate 485.

“Officers discovered a female victim with life-threatening stab wounds,” CMPD said.

“Charlotte Fire and MEDIC arrived to render emergency medical aid to the victim alongside officers. MEDIC pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.”

Officers caught a “male suspect a short distance from the crime scene,” police said. Details of any charges have not been released.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the CMPD Homicide Unit at 704-432-TIPS and speak to a Homicide Unit detective. Anonymous tips can also be offered through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

