Suspect caught after hitting officer during traffic stop, fleeing

One man has been arrested after injuring an Amarillo police motorcycle officer during a traffic stop on Monday.

At 1:24 p.m., the officer was performing a traffic stop on McMasters Street at Southwest 3rd Avenue when the driver, later identified as 45-year-old Joseph A. Climer Sr., reversed his vehicle into the officer, pushing the motorcycle and officer back about 20 feet. He then fled the area headed northbound on McMasters, police said.

Amarillo Police Department

The officer was able to get a partial license plate number along with a description of the car.

The officer was transported to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Amarillo Police Department detectives and crime analysis were able to locate a possible suspect vehicle on Wednesday. Officers then identified Climer as a possible suspect.

Climer was arrested on Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault against a public servant and was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

The officer in the incident is recovering from the injuries.

This case is still under investigation by the APD Violent Crimes Unit.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: APD officer hit suspect arrested