Suspect caught after police pursuit, search near railroad tracks in Falls' North End

Feb. 25—A 23-year old man is facing charges following a vehicle and foot pursuit in the city's North End late Friday night.

About 9:30 p.m., Niagara Falls police officers, working a G.I.V.E. detail, attempted to pull over a white Dodge Dart that was being driven by the suspect near 17th Street and Pierce Avenue. The suspect failed to stop and drove through alleyways and streets while fleeing police. He ultimately abandoned the vehicle near the railroad tracks, just north of 24th Street and Seneca Avenue, and continued to flee on foot, running northbound across the railroad tracks.

Police set up a perimeter around the railroad tracks. The suspect attempted to make it to Lockport Street but it appeared he doubled back after seeing officers. He was cornered by officers on Duane Avenue was taken into custody. While running, the suspect tossed a bag which contained ammunition for a firearm.

Based on the ammunition found, officers believed that the suspect may have been in possession of a firearm. No firearm was located on his person or the vehicle so officers believe he likely threw it somewhere while running. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office K9 units assisted police with searching the area for any firearm, however, nothing was located.

The man was transported to the Niagara Falls City Jail.

Niagara Falls police were assist by other local law enforcement, including the sheriff's office, Lewiston Police and State Parks Police in setting up a perimeter.