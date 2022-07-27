Suspect caught in Randolph County 2 weeks after Durham cyclist killed in hit-and-run

Law enforcement have arrested and charged the suspect in a hit-and-run Wednesday, over two weeks after the accident that killed a Durham cyclist earlier this month.

Omari Newsome was arrested in Randolph County. He has been charged in the hit-and-run that killed 40-year-old Matthew Simpson in Durham on July 10.

At the request of the Durham Police Department, a team from the Wake County Sherff’s office traced Newsome’s location to Randolph County Wednesday morning, the office wrote in a press release. Newsome was taken into custody in Asheboro, with help from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

He has been charged with felony hit and run, felony conspiracy and felony death by motor vehicle.

Durham Police identified Newsome as the suspect but he fled the scene, the Wake County Sheriff’s office said.

Simpson was a software engineer who had relocated to North Carolina from Washington, D.C., in 2014, The News & Observer previously reported.

Newsome hit Simpson with his car while Simpson and his family were biking through a crosswalk on the Ellerbee Creek Trail, where it crosses into Westover Park via Guess Road.

Simpson was transported to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries four days later, The N&O previously reported. He is survived by his wife and two young children.

A “Ride of Silence” was organized in Westover Park in July 24 in Simpson’s honor, The N&O previously reported. About 100 cyclists gathered to honor Simpson and hear his widow, Allison Simpson, speak. The event was organized by Bike Durham, an advocacy group supporting Durham cyclists.