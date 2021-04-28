Suspect caught on Ring camera smashing through window during burglary spree: report

Texas homeowners reportedly helped catch a 26-year-old burglary suspect during a series of at least five brazen break-ins that turned violent in a San Antonio neighborhood Monday morning, one of which was caught on camera.

A Ring door camera recorded the suspect punching in the glass on one home's front door and stepping through sometime after 8 a.m. in broad daylight, San Antonio police said, according to KENS-TV in San Antonio.

A 71-year-old homeowner grabbed his gun and shot at the suspect after he allegedly smashed through a bedroom window. He didn’t hit the suspect, however, and the suspect allegedly grabbed the gun from the homeowner and shot him, police said. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries and there’s no report on his condition.

One of the neighbors told KENS residents didn’t let the suspect get away. "The whole neighborhood got involved, and just kind of tracked him down" and kept him there until poilice arrived, he said.

He said the alleged burglar tried to break into his home but he scared him away.

"I heard two loud thumps on my back door," the man, who didn't want to be identified, said. "I yelled and then he jumped the fence, and then he started his escapades down the neighborhood."

The suspect was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to KENS.