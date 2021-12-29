Suspect caught on video with blood on his hands after posing as COVID survey taker during NYC home invasion

A knife-wielding crook was caught on surveillance video with blood literally on his hands — after posing as a maintenance worker conducting a COVID survey to get a victim to open his Brooklyn apartment door, cops said Wednesday.

The robber showed up with two accomplices at the victim’s apartment on W. 27th St. near Surf Ave. in Coney Island about 5:40 p.m. Sunday, claiming to be building maintenance workers conducting a coronavirus-related survey, police said.

When the victim opened the door, two of the three men barged inside and began beating and kicking him. One of them brandished a knife and slashed the victim’s hands during the struggle, cops said.

The crooks grabbed the victim’s cellphone and ran off down W. 28th St.

Medics took the victim to Maimonides Medical Center with minor injuries.

Cops recovered surveillance footage of the trio going into a nearby bodega. One of the crooks’ hands was soaked with blood from the struggle with the victim and he demanded a napkin to wipe it off with, the video shows.

Cops released the video Wednesday and asked the public’s help identifying and tracking down the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.