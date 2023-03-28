Suspect caught after weekend hit-and-run, car theft

Mar. 27—A male who allegedly created havoc for local police officers early Sunday morning was arrested Monday in Miami County and transported to Logansport for questioning.

The Logansport Police Department was contacted by the Peru Police Department at approximately 9:29 a.m. Monday morning and advised that the suspect, Jhosnaiber Josia Cuenca Orasma, 21, was possibly at their department, according to a press release sent out Monday afternoon.

Logansport detectives traveled to Peru and detained Orasma. After questioning, he was booked into the Cass County Jail and charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated battery, three counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, one count of auto theft, one count of leaving the scene of a serious bodily injury accident, once count of leaving the scene of a property damage accident and one count of a counterfeit government issued identification card.

At approximately 1:19 a.m. Sunday morning, March 26, Logansport officers took a battery report from Orsama, who alleged he was assaulted while inside the Renne Wa, formerly known as the Old Style Inn, 219. S. Sixth St. After investigating the incident, officers were unable to identify or locate the suspect, according to a press release.

Officers returned to the Renne Wa at approximately 3:34 a.m. Saturday after a report of a hit-and-run. Officers found two subjects with injuries. The subjects were treated by first responders and medics and transported to Logansport Memorial Hospital. One subject was later transported to Fort Wayne via helicopter due to their injuries.

Officers later determined that a third subject had been hit by the suspected vehicle. This victim was treated at Logansport Memorial Hospital.

The owner of the Renne Wa, Perry Rennewanz, said that the hit-and-run took place in the alley behind the restaurant.

Witnesses at the scene of the hit-and-run identified Orsama as the suspect driving the vehicle.

Shortly after the hit-and-run, at approximately 3:42 a.m., Logansport police and the Logansport Fire Department were called to the intersection of 25th Street and Spear Street in reference to a single vehicle accident that left the vehicle in flames.

Upon arrival, officers determined that the vehicle was the same from the hit-and-run earlier in the morning. No one was located inside the vehicle, said the press release.

Later, a subject from River Bend Apartments called 911 advising that their vehicle had been stolen. After speaking with the complainant, officers determined the stolen vehicle was the vehicle that had been used in the hit-and-run and caught fire after the accident.

The Logansport Police Department said that all victims, witnesses and the owners of the Renne Wa have cooperated throughout the investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sgt. Detective Clayton Frye at 574-725-2827.