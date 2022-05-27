Suspect in Cedillos murder returned to Grant County

May 26—EPHRATA — A former Moses Lake man was returned to Grant County and booked into the Grant County Jail Thursday in connection with the death of a Moses Lake woman in early March.

Juan Gastelum, 28, was booked on suspicion of second-degree murder and second-degree rape in connection with the death of Yanira Cedillos, 30, according to an announcement from the Moses Lake Police Department.

Cedillos disappeared the night of March 4, and Gastelum was stopped and arrested in Umatilla County, Oregon, a few days later. He had been fighting extradition back to Washington, but waived extradition Wednesday, the announcement said.

Cedillos' body was found May 12 in Walla Walla County, according to investigators.