Suspect at center of SPD manhunt officially charged

Jul. 15—A Stillwater man who police say prompted a manhunt following a break-in attempt has been officially charged in Payne County district court.

Vincent Sierra, 25, was charged Tuesday with one count of attempted burglary, one count of possessing a firearm during commission of a felony and one count of breaking and entering.

The Stillwater Police Department on July 7 posted to social media just before 2 p.m. that they were searching for a male subject in the area of 3100 E. Raintree and gave a description. They posted around 6:32 p.m. that Sierra was in custody. According to the arrest affidavit, a gun was recovered at the scene.

SPD said they were first called to investigate an attempted break-in and responded to a home where it was reported Sierra's ex girlfriend lived. According to the arrest affidavit, SPD had been made aware that Sierra was armed.

The witnesses who reported the break-in attempt said Sierra had a pistol in his hand and was kicking on the door. They called 911, and an officer described in the call being able to hear a person yelling from outside and female telling that person to get away from her. The witnesses said they barricaded the door to prevent Sierra from getting in.

An anonymous tip placed Sierra at an occupied trailer in the Raintree Drive area, but after the tactical team made contact, the people at the residence said they kicked Sierra out and he was no longer there. Police then began looking into the possibility of Sierra being in a nearby vacant trailer. The property manager gave police permission to enter the trailer, where Sierra was apprehended.

Multiple agencies, including the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, SWAT, Stillwater Emergency Management and the Payne County Sheriff's office assisted SPD in canvassing multiple areas and blocking off areas that weren't searched and secured.

Sierra was charged with a misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia in May. He was scheduled to be in court on June 29 but failed to appear. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest, and the previous bond was forfeited and doubled.

He is scheduled for a hearing Tuesday in Payne County District Court.