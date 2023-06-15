Suspect changed to adult status indicted on November 2022 shooting death at Mercer Mall

Jun. 15—PRINCETON — A suspect in the November 2022 shooting which killed a North Carolina man in a mall parking lot has been indicted for first-degree murder by the Mercer County Grand Jury.

Ahmad Latrale Mitchell, 18, who is being held without bond at the Southern Regional Jail, was 17 when he was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at the Mercer Mall parking lot. His name was withheld after his arrest due to his juvenile status.

The shooting's victim was Marquise Mclean, 35, of Thomasville, N.C., according to deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.

McLean was shot in the parking lot on Nov. 16 2022 around 2:30 a.m., Chief Deputy Alan Christian said then.

Circuit Court Judge Mark Wills transferred Mitchell's status from juvenile to adult Monday during a hearing, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran. The Mercer County Grand Jury indicted Mitchell the following day on charges including first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

A report by Detective-Cpl. M.T. Hatfield with the sheriff's department stated the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Those guys did a great job on that case," Cochran said Wednesday.

In West Virginia, first-degree murder carries a possible sentence of life in prison. If a jury recommends mercy, parole is possible after 15 years of the sentence has been served, but is not guaranteed. Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony has a penalty of up to 10 years in prison, according to the West Virginia Code.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

