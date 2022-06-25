Suspect charged after 1 dead, 2 wounded at WeatherTech facility, police say

CHICAGO — A 27-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after he allegedly fatally shot one man and wounded two others, one critically, early Saturday at a WeatherTech distribution center in Bolingbrook, police said.

The shooting occurred at about 6:25 a.m. following the end of the overnight shift when the 27-year-old was confronted by employees after they accused him of robbing two co-workers. They said he took a watch and a wallet at gunpoint, according to a statement from Bolingbrook Police Chief Mike Rompa.

An argument soon ensued and the man pulled out a handgun and shot the three co-workers, according to Rompa’s statement.

Police identified the man who was fatally shot as Central Hightower, 37, of Plainfield. Another man, who is 25, remained in critical condition Saturday evening. A third man, who is 43, was treated and released from a hospital. All of the victims were WeatherTech employees, Rompa said.

The offender was identified by police as Charles C. McKnight Jr., 27, of the 10000 block of Perry Avenue in Chicago.

Police said they were called to the scene at 1 WeatherTech Way and Remington Boulevard just before 6:30 a.m. Officers quickly learned the gunman had fled on foot, according to the police statement.

With the help of other police, K-9 units and drone technology, Bolingbrook police located McKnight in the rear of a residence on the 500 block of Larkspur Lane just before 9:30 a.m., according to Rompa’s statement.

McKnight was taken into custody without incident. Following the arrest, a handgun was located, police said. Police also said they found the proceeds of the robbery on McKnight’s person, Rompa said.

McKnight had been working with a temporary employment agency and was only assigned to the WeatherTech facility since June 9, Rompa said.

Police said Will County State’s Attorney Office charged McKnight with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

