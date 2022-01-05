Suspect charged after 14-month-old toddler’s possible fentanyl overdose, NC police say

A 14-month-old toddler is recovering at a North Carolina hospital after a suspected fentanyl overdose, Monroe police said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 1000 block of South Church Street in the Union County city, police said.

Following the search, police arrested and charged 29-year-old Tyler Shelton Perry with felony child abuse, trafficking in opium or heroin, possession with intent to manufacture sell/deliver a controlled substance, possession of schedule I, manufacture marijuana, possession of cocaine and maintain a dwelling for use, storage, or sale of controlled substances.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid used to treat severe pain, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s more powerful than heroin. Most recent cases of fentanyl-related harm, overdose and death in the U.S. are linked to illegally made versions of the drug.

Police did not say how Perry is related to the infant.

He is being held at the Union County Jail under a $550,000 secured bond, police said.

Additional charges are forthcoming as the investigation continues, according to police.