Suspect charged in 2019 downtown Sioux Falls murder found guilty

A man charged for the 2019 homicide of another man in downtown Sioux Falls has been found guilty, according to court records.

Max Bolden, 39, was found guilty Thursday for the death of 37-year-old Benjamin Donahue III.

Bolden was found guilty of first-degree murder and acquitted on the charge of second-degree murder, according to court documents. He was also convicted of possession of a firearm after the violent crime conviction.

First-degree murder is punishable by a mandatory life-sentence in South Dakota without the possibility of parole.

Why was Bolden charged?

Bolden fatally shot Donahue in a parking lot in the area of W. 10th Street and S. Main Avenue after a brief exchange, according to court documents. Bolden fled the area and the state. He avoided capture until he was arrested March 2021 near Memphis.

According to court documents and previous court proceedings with Bolden's co-defendant, Bolden and Donahue knew each other and had previous disagreements.

A witness who testified at a trial for Krista Marie Kruckenberg, who prosecutors said aided Bolden in evading law enforcement, said Donahue told Bolden he wanted to "swash" or make peace with Bolden that night before being shot.

Kruckenberg, pleaded guilty in July 2020 to two counts of accessory to a felony murder. She pleaded guilty on the second day of what was supposed to be her jury trial and took a plea deal, provided she testify against Bolden.

The deal released her from jail and put her on probation, a move Donahue's family said they couldn't believe took place.

