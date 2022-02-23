Suspect charged in 2020 murder

Feb. 23—A Meridian man is facing jail time after the Meridian Police Department filed murder charges against him Tuesday.

Sgt. Heather Luebbers said Gregory Pruitt Jr., 21, was charged in connection with the Nov. 24, 2020 drive-by shooting at Carousel Place Apartments that killed 17-year-old Jaheim Jemerson.

Police originally charged Pruitt as one of six suspects alleged to have been involved in the shooting, but the charge was later dismissed. The Meridian Police Department Criminal Investigation Division was able to gather evidence to bring murder charges against Pruitt once again, Luebbers said.

Luebbers said Pruitt was already incarcerated, and the murder charge will be added to those he already faces. He is being held without bond.

The Kemper County Detention Center inmate roster shows Pruitt has been held since March 25, 2021 for aggravated assault, drive by shooting, shooting or throwing at trains or motor vehicles and possession of a stolen firearm.

The Meridian Star previously reported Pruitt was arrested, along with three others, March 25, 2021 in connection with a call of shots fired on Airport Blvd. and First Street.