Suspect charged in 2021 fatal shooting of Albany teen at Dawson hotel

Apr. 11—ALBANY — A suspect in the 2021 slaying of an Albany teenager during an altercation at a Dawson motel has been arrested, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced.

Camry May of Dawson has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, two counts of commission of a felony by a felon with a firearm and eight counts of criminal street gang activity.

May, 28, is accused of fatally shooting Y'kedria Lowe, 17, in a room at the Deluxe Inn on April 17, 2021. She was shot several times after an altercation inside one of the rooms and was pronounced dead at the scene, the GBI said in a Tuesday news release.

The Dawson Police Department requested the agency's assistance in the case.

May was being held at Hancock State Prison on unrelated charges and was transferred to the Terrell County Jail for arraignment.

The GBI requests that anyone with information about this incident contact the agency's Sylvester office at (229) 777-2080 or Dawson police at (229) 995-4414. Anonymous tips may be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.