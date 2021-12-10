Suspect charged in 25-year-old cold case murder in Northern California

Authorities in Northern California have charged a suspect already serving a life sentence with the 1996 cold case murder of a 21-year-old woman, the sheriff’s department said in an announcement Thursday.

Priscilla Lewis, 21, was found dead in the basement bathroom of a restaurant where she worked as a waitress on September 24, 1996, in Crockett, California, in the East Bay region of San Francisco. Her cause of death was determined to be drowning, FOX 2 in Oakland reported.

Investigators submitted additional DNA evidence to the crime lab in 2020 where it was able to be analyzed for the first time and it matched a California inmate.

Danny Lamont Hamilton, 51, who is in a Southern California prison serving a life sentence on unrelated sexual assault charges, was charged with one count of murder with several enhancements, including murder by lying in wait, felony murder kidnapping, felony murder burglary and felony murder during an attempted rape.

FLORIDA MAN ARRESTED FOR 1983 COLD CASE MURDER AFTER NEW FINGERPRINT TECH LINKS HIM TO SLAYING, POLICE SAY

Prosecutors alleged Hamilton drowned Lewis during an attempted robbery and rape at the restaurant.

Lewis’ cousin, Troy Kinslow, told the Associated Press detectives said, "‘You have been on us,’" regarding her unsolved murder. "My thousands of texts and calls got them fired up."

"It’s been a long process and it’s been very tiring emotionally and physically but I never gave up," he added.

During the initial investigation, dozens of people were interviewed, search warrants were served and evidence was submitted to the crime lab – none linking Hamilton to the crime, FOX 2 reported.

"I would like to recognize the many sheriff’s office homicide detectives and crime lab staff for their dedication and relentless work in the murder of Priscilla Lewis in 1996," Contra Costa County Sheriff David Livingston in a statement, according to KPIX-TV in San Francisco. "We continue to investigate unsolved homicides in an effort to provide families, like that of Priscilla Lewis, with answers and some closure and to hold suspects accountable."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.