Suspect charged in Aiken shooting; standoff ends peacefully

Jun. 19—The Aiken County Sheriff's Office SWAT team responded to shots fired on Ridgemont Drive in Aiken County on Friday morning.

After a standoff, the SWAT team took the subject into custody. Police cleared the scene around 6 p.m.

Brian Keith Salter is charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling and aggravated breach of peace, according to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Further charges may be coming, according to the sheriff's office.