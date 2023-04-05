Suspect charged in alleged shooting of man, 36, in Puna

Apr. 5—Prosecutors have charged a 54-year-old man after he allegedly shot a 36-year-old man during a violent affray over the weekend in Puna.

Gregory Martin Glaser of Mountain View was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault, attempted first-degree assault, first-degree terroristic threatening and unlawful ownership or possession of a firearm.

His bail was set at $70,000.

Patrol officers responded to a report of an affray fronting a residence on Road 2 in the Hawaiian Acres subdivision shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers detained two men, one of which had a gunshot wound to his shoulder, the Hawaii Police Department said.

The injured man was taken to Hilo Medical Center where he was treated and released for the non-life-threatening injury.

Police arrested the other man and released him pending further investigation.

According to a police preliminary investigation, a violent affray occurred involving five to six individuals, several of whom were armed with machetes, when a suspect discharged a firearm, striking the 36-year-old man.

During the investigation, police said Glaser was identified as the shooter. Officers located him at his residence Sunday and arrested him.

Anyone who may have witnessed the affray is asked to call the police department's non-emergency number at 808-935-3311. Individuals may also contact Detective John Balberde at 808-961-2386 or email john.balberde@hawaiicounty.gov.