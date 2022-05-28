Suspect charged for allegedly fleeing Kansas City cops, killing pedestrian: prosecutors

A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday following a high-speed pursuit through Kansas City, prosecutors said Friday.

Cody M. Holloway, of Kansas City, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest by flight and leaving the scene of an accident, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office. Prosecutors have asked that he be held on $250,000 bond.

According to court records, Kansas City police officers on patrol in the 5700 block of Independence Avenue ran a license plate on a black GMC Sierra on Wednesday afternoon and found that the vehicle had been reported stolen. An attempt was made to stop the vehicle, at which point the driver rammed into a KCPD squad car and took off.

Police chased after the stolen vehicle at speeds of up to 95 mph through residential streets and major thoroughfares as the suspect, wanted for assault on a law enforcement officer, failed to stop at intersections and drove into oncoming lanes of traffic. Police say the chase ended as the vehicle went the wrong direction on Interstate 435.

Police have said that less than a minute after the pursuit was called off the vehicle was involved in a collision near Truman and the interstate off-ramp. The truck hit 44-year-old pedestrian Ronald E. Campbell and he died at the scene.

A passenger remained inside the vehicle as the driver fled on foot. During an interview with police, the passenger picked Holloway out of a photo lineup and confirmed he was the suspect, according to court records.

Holloway was arrested Thursday in Lee’s Summit after he allegedly escaped a large-scale search operation near the scene of the crash, which included police dogs and a helicopter.

As of Friday court records did not list a defense attorney who could speak on Holloway’s behalf.

Under Missouri law, Holloway faces up to 10 years for involuntary manslaughter; up to 7 years for motor vehicle tampering; up to four years for resisting arrest; and up to 7 years for leaving the scene of an accident.