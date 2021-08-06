Suspect charged with armed robbery in Holly Springs shooting

Shannon Ballew, Marietta Daily Journal, Ga.
·1 min read

Aug. 5—The man accused of shooting an armored truck security guard at the Wellstar Health Park in Holly Springs has been officially charged with armed robbery, Holly Springs police announced Thursday.

Holly Springs Police Department detectives secured warrants for Glennis Earl Harris Jr., 28, of Fairfield, California, in the armed robbery at the health park Monday, Officer April Van Alstine said in a release Thursday afternoon.

Harris is accused of shooting a Brinks armored car guard, injuring him early Monday at the health park, per Holly Springs police. The guard was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in stable condition.

Later that day, Harris was shot and injured by Powder Springs police in an attempted traffic stop, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. After a car chase, Harris was arrested and transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Harris is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and remains in custody at the Cobb County jail without bond.

The GBI is conducting an independent investigation into the shooting of Harris. Upon completion, it will be turned over to the Cobb District Attorney's Office for review.

In Holly Springs, Harris is facing charges of aggravated assault and armed robbery.

