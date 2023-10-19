Suspect charged for arson at former Hardeeville fireworks shop, suspected in 2 more fires

A pair of life-size elephant statues were a common thread in a string of arson incidents last weekend in Hardeeville. Savannah man Joshua Poole, 42, was arrested for breaking in and starting a fire inside a fireworks store — and police suspect him in two other arson cases within the same 24-hour period, one of which completely destroyed a residence and former fireworks business.

Poole, who had been staying in the Hardeeville area prior to the incidents, was charged Sunday with third-degree arson and second-degree burglary, according to Chief Sam Woodward of the Hardeeville Police Department.

Firefighters arrived just before 4 p.m. Saturday to extinguish a small fire at the now-closed Papa Joe’s Fireworks, previously well-known for “Big Al and Lizzy,” the pink and gray elephant statues that used to stand outside the shop. No significant damage was reported.

At 1 a.m. the next morning, police and firefighters returned to find the same former business and a nearby mobile home “fully engulfed” in flames, which completely destroyed both buildings. For both incidents, first responders determined the fires had been set intentionally, Woodward said.

After the closing of Papa Joe’s Fireworks, Big Al and Lizzy were relocated a half-mile down Highway 17 to Crazy Joe’s Fireworks — the site of Poole’s next act of arson, police say.

While Hardeeville officers were still on the scene of the last fire, Jasper County deputies were notified of a break-in at Crazy Joe’s Fireworks around 2:20 a.m. Sunday. Poole had reportedly broken in and set a pile of clothes aflame, causing minor fire and smoke damage inside the store. Several residents were inside the building at the time of the fire, but all escaped unharmed, according to Woodward.

A police K-9 later tracked down Poole, who matched the description a witness had given officers. The man, who police say is homeless, would not give officers a reason for starting the fires. Poole had no previous record of arson, Woodward told The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette, although officers were familiar with him from previous trespassing offenses.

Poole was charged for arson and burglary related to the third and final incident, which was captured on several nearby surveillance cameras. Investigators suspect he was also responsible for the first two incidents, Woodward said. No fireworks were set off during any of the three fires.